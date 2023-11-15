×

Mom and 3-year-old son mauled by dog on Durban road

By TimesLIVE - 15 November 2023
Paramedics responded to calls after a Rottweiler attacked a mother and son walking in Boshoff Road on the Bluff.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Paramedics responded to calls from the Bluff, south of Durban, on Wednesday where they found a mother and child had been “viciously attacked” by a dog.

ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson said first responders arrived at Boshoff Road to find metro police assisting the victims.

“A mom in her 30s and her three-year-old son were walking up the road when a Rottweiler escaped from its yard and attacked them. Metro police who were in the area intervened and rescued the patients.

“They had dog bites with significant damage to their lower legs and backs. The mom and boy were stabilised at the scene and transported to hospital.”

