Kariega dog attack victim loses R2.4m damages claim
Court finds defendant in matter was not owner of animal
After years of arguments and litigation, a Kariega man has lost his bid to have his former neighbour pay more than R2.4m in damages after he was attacked by a dog kept on her premises.
On Tuesday, the Gqeberha high court handed down the judgment by judge Jannie Eksteen which set out the reasons why Avril Adams-August was not liable to pay any amount to Gideon Gerber after he was mauled by a “pit bull terrier-type dog” at his home on October 21 2016. ..
