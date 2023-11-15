×

News

Job opportunities open up for Garden Route residents

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 15 November 2023

Unemployment is rife on the Garden Route but the Bitou Municipality in partnership with business is determined to change this by creating job opportunities through a host of exciting new developments.

The latest development is Boxer Superstores Kwanokuthula Crossing, which has already employed more than 60 people from the Plettenberg Bay region on a permanent basis...

