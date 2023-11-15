×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Dismay over slow Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spending

Councillors question underspending, with only 3% of R349m informal settlements upgrading grant used

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 15 November 2023

With only 3% of a R349m informal settlements upgrading grant spent so far in the 2023/2024 financial year, Nelson Mandela Bay councillors were bewildered by the lacklustre spending of various departments that were allocated funding.

The eight departments allocated funding managed to spend just R9.3m...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...

Latest