Bay-based anti-litter drive aiming to boost Africa’s blue economy
Operation Clean Spot project focused on shaping model to slash litter on land, preventing marine pollution
A multifaceted pilot plan to reduce South Africa’s litter by 90% is under way in Nelson Mandela Bay and Jeffreys Bay.
Operation Clean Spot (OCS) is supporting municipal programmes and councillors, educating schoolchildren and communities and encouraging companies to “adopt-a-spot” to clean...
