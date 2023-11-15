×

Bay-based anti-litter drive aiming to boost Africa’s blue economy

Operation Clean Spot project focused on shaping model to slash litter on land, preventing marine pollution

By Guy Rogers - 15 November 2023

A multifaceted pilot plan to reduce South Africa’s litter by 90% is under way in Nelson Mandela Bay and Jeffreys Bay.

Operation Clean Spot (OCS) is supporting municipal programmes and councillors, educating schoolchildren and communities and encouraging companies to “adopt-a-spot” to clean...

