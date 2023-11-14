Young Nelson Mandela Bay woman in marathon R11.4m battle with RAF
Accident victim seriously injured in 2015 struggles to get fund to honour settlement agreement
More than eight years after a matric pupil was severely injured in a horror car crash, her family is still fighting for the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to make good on the more than R11m settlement to which it initially agreed.
RAF chief executive Collins Letsoalo has since become personally involved in the protracted battle playing out in the Gqeberha high court. ..
