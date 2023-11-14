Murder accused cop asks for postponement to better prepare for bail bid
Needing certain evidence to be clarified before continuing with a formal bail application, the lawyer for murder accused Sergeant Rudy Arends asked for the case to be postponed.
Arends, from the Kamesh police station, was arrested on a string of charges last week — almost a year after Raul Damons, 31, was found in his Kariega home with his hands bound and a bullet wound to the head...
