Learning made easier with new equipment for visually impaired pupils

Assistive devices to the value of R1m handed over to Bay children

By Roslyn Baatjies - 14 November 2023

Visually impaired children across Nelson Mandela Bay received a hand up recently with the donation of assistive devices valued at R1m.

Studying and classroom participation will now be vastly improved thanks to the Eastern Cape department of education’s inclusive education directorate which handed out the 24 assistive devices...

