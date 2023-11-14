Police are at the scene where a security guard was wounded in a suspected cash-in-transit heist in Perseverance, Nelson Mandela Bay, on Tuesday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident which took place at a petrol station in Kurland Road.
It is alleged that at least one guard, employed by Fidelity Security, sustained a gunshot wound.
However, the circumstances surrounding the suspected robbery and the extent of the man's injuries are yet to be confirmed.
This a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
JUST IN | Guard wounded in alleged cash-in-transit heist
Image: Eugene Coetzee
HeraldLIVE
