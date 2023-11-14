×

News

JUST IN | Guard wounded in alleged cash-in-transit heist

By Riaan Marais - 14 November 2023
One security guard was wounded during an alleged cash-in-transit robbery in Perseverance on Tuesday morning.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Police are at the scene where a security guard was wounded in a suspected cash-in-transit heist in Perseverance, Nelson Mandela Bay, on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident which took place at a petrol station in Kurland Road.

It is alleged that at least one guard, employed by Fidelity Security, sustained a gunshot wound.

However, the circumstances surrounding the suspected robbery and the extent of the man's injuries are yet to be confirmed.

This a developing story.

