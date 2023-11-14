×

Four young lives lost to latest mass shooting in Gqeberha

When will the nightmare end?

By Brandon Nel - 14 November 2023

Tragedy struck in KwaDwesi on Sunday night when four people were gunned down while watching a soccer game. 

Gunmen arrived at the makeshift shack in the backyard of a property at about 9pm, shooting dead all four occupants, and leaving a fifth person who had witnessed the horrifying incident severely wounded...

