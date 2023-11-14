×

Family forced to move out of house after being swamped by sewage

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 14 November 2023

Sewage flowing from a blocked manhole has turned a Kwazakhele residence into a swampy cesspit.

The family home in Marele Street has since been abandoned after faeces-filled water that initially flooded the yard for months, now flows into the house damaging furniture as the putrid stench hangs in air...

