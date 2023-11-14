Family forced to move out of house after being swamped by sewage
Sewage flowing from a blocked manhole has turned a Kwazakhele residence into a swampy cesspit.
The family home in Marele Street has since been abandoned after faeces-filled water that initially flooded the yard for months, now flows into the house damaging furniture as the putrid stench hangs in air...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.