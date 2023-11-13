Uncle Jumbo’s back to usher in Christmas

Fantasy will soon become reality in Gqeberha as everyone from Noddy to Cinderella will be turning up to honour the tradition of ushering in the festive season with Uncle Jumbo’s.
Since its inception in 1964, by late founder Jumbo Featherstone, the party has become a part of many Bay families’ Christmas traditions and 2023’s instalment promises to be another magical show filled with memories and unforgettable moments.
Event organiser and Rotaract Club president Keagan Anderson said the show, which has been running for more than five decades, would return to Gqeberha from November 29 to December 10, excluding Mondays.
“It is a Christmas party for kids, hosted by Uncle Jumbo himself,” Anderson said.
“The show includes some great interactive games for the kids, and Uncle Jumbo also invites a few special guests like Noddy and friends to join in on the fun.
“Cinderella, Snow-White, Moana and Belle, among other Disney princesses and characters, also make an appearance to make it a magical night for the kids.
“Parents are able to sit back and relax, while their kids have a ball.”
Among the highlights is a special guest appearance by Father Christmas and his band of helpers.
“Santa also makes an appearance at the end of the show, bearing gifts for the kids.
“He hands these gifts out with the help of his elves.
“These gifts are bought by parents and are discreetly handed in [wrapped, with the child’s name and surname on it] when they enter the gate and hand over their tickets.”
The Rotaract Club of Port Elizabeth is assisted by Rotary Port Elizabeth in organising the event.
Annually, the show treats children up to the age of 12 to an enchanted evening set against a castle backdrop, taking them on a fun journey with games, snacks and special guests.
The host of the show is traditionally Uncle Jumbo, who introduces the children to the popular characters.
The shows, hosted at Hoërskool DF Malherbe, will start at 6pm on weekdays and 5.30pm on weekends, with gates opening 30 minutes before the start times, with food stalls on site.
Tickets are available at Computicket at R70 a child and R60 an adult. Children under the age of two enter free.
Uncle Jumbo’s back to usher in Christmas
Image: FACEBOOK/UNCLE JUMBO'S CHRISTMAS PARTY
