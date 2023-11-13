SA’s Gen Z ready to conquer the world
European social media entrepreneurship leader hails tech-savvy youngsters determined to ‘get out, get online and succeed’
The internet has been making money for people and businesses across the globe and a crack team of European experts is in Gqeberha working on a project to ensure Africa’s social media entrepreneurs are not left behind.
Adela Vitkovska, founder of Eurofortis ITsia, co-leader of a group of European experts working on the €400,000 (R8bn) two-year EU-funded Digipreneur Project in Africa, made a presentation on the initiative in the city this week...
