News

NMU architecture students rake in accolades

By Herald Reporter - 13 November 2023

Nelson Mandela University’s architecture students have claimed top honours across five categories in two competitions.

Most recently, third-year architecture students Theo Magwira and Zac Setzkorn won the overall and best presentation prizes, respectively, at the national Ceasarstone student designer competition in Cape Town. ..

