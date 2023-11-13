NMU architecture students rake in accolades
Nelson Mandela University’s architecture students have claimed top honours across five categories in two competitions.
Most recently, third-year architecture students Theo Magwira and Zac Setzkorn won the overall and best presentation prizes, respectively, at the national Ceasarstone student designer competition in Cape Town. ..
