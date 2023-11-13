×

News

New application brought by rape accused Timothy Omotoso

Premium
By Devon Koen - 13 November 2023

Rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso, who failed in October to have the case against him withdrawn, now wants a special entry to be made in his court file.

The application for the special entry, brought by Omotoso’s lawyer, Peter Daubermann, seeks to include allegations that some state witnesses were suborned to commit perjury during the trial...

