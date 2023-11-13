Nelson Mandela Bay metro plans to develop two multipurpose centres
The Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s standing committee for sport, recreation, arts and culture has given a thumbs up for two multipurpose centre developments to be built in the Bay as well as a digital library for Bethelsdorp.
The centres in New Brighton and Bethelsdorp, estimated to cost a combined minimum of R130m when completed, are the first of five planned by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, with others earmarked for Kwazakhele, Motherwell and KwaNobuhle...
