Man pleads not guilty in cash-in-transit heist trial

By Devon Koen - 13 November 2023

Cash-in-transit heist accused Monde Sonaze, who is facing a host of charges including the murder of a G4S security officer, pleaded not guilty in the Gqeberha high court on Monday.

Sonaze faces 10 charges for his alleged role in the October 3 2019 robbery of a G4S security vehicle outside the Boxer Shopping Complex in Motherwell before going on to hijack five vehicles while fleeing the scene...

