LISTEN | Bhekisisa: When & how the anti-HIV jab is coming to South Africa

By Mia Malan and Danny Booysen - 13 November 2023
The anti-HIV jab, CAB-LA, virtually wipes out one’s chances of contracting HIV through sex. It will arrive in South Africa soon. File photo.
Image: Robert Michael/Pool via Reuters

Towards the end of the year, donated batches of the anti-HIV jab CAB-LA will arrive in South Africa. The two-monthly jab will be used in implementation trials and virtually wipes out one’s chances of contracting HIV through sex.

How much will donors and the South African health department have to pay for such injections? And can the drugmaker, ViiV Healthcare, make enough of them?

In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Mitchell Warren, who leads a group of organisations and donors who look at ways to make the jab available as fast as possible, for answers.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

