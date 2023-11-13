×

House robbers wound elderly man, shoot at security officer

Gqeberha police on hunt for three suspects after 4am break-in in Lorraine

By Riaan Marais - 13 November 2023

Small yellow markers were scattered across the lawn of a Lorraine home on Monday morning after a home invasion that led to a shootout between the robbers and an armed response officer.

Moments earlier, an elderly resident confronted the three robbers and was shot at least once in the stomach...

