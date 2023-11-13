House robbers wound elderly man, shoot at security officer
Gqeberha police on hunt for three suspects after 4am break-in in Lorraine
Small yellow markers were scattered across the lawn of a Lorraine home on Monday morning after a home invasion that led to a shootout between the robbers and an armed response officer.
Moments earlier, an elderly resident confronted the three robbers and was shot at least once in the stomach...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.