News

Four killed, one injured, in KwaDwesi mass shooting

By Brandon Nel - 13 November 2023
At least four people were killed, and one injured, in a mass shooting in KwaDwesi on Sunday night
Image: GARETH WILSON

At least four people were killed, and one person injured, in a mass shooting in a KwaDwesi home on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that four people died and one sustained injuries during a shooting incident,” she said.

“I don’t have any other information at this stage.”

According to police sources, the shooting claimed the lives of three men and one woman.. 

Sunday's event marks the fifth known incident in Nelson Mandela Bay this year where four or more people lost their lives in a mass shooting.

This is a developing story.

