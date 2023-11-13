×

Elderly man shot during Lorraine home invasion

By Riaan Marais - 13 November 2023

Gqeberha police are investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder after an elderly couple were attacked in their Lorraine home early on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said three suspects allegedly broke into the Le Harve Close home shortly after 4am...

