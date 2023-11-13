Elderly man shot during Lorraine home invasion
Gqeberha police are investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder after an elderly couple were attacked in their Lorraine home early on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said three suspects allegedly broke into the Le Harve Close home shortly after 4am...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.