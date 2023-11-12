×

News

Chaos in Cape Town as pro-Palestine supporters descend on Sea Point before pro-Israel prayer meeting

By TimesLIVE - 13 November 2023
Thousands had taken to the streets of Cape Town on Saturday in solidarity with Palestine over the war and attack by Israel in the past month.
Image: X/@MbalulaFikile

An impromptu march by pro-Palestine supporters turned chaotic on the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town on Sunday.

Several media reported that stun grenades were used and pro-Palestine supporters were sprayed with water canons after a pro-Israeli event was set to be held in the area.

Two firearms were believed to have been seized and several people were arrested.

Cape Town-based media reported the chaos broke out ahead of a pro-Israel Christian organisation's plan to hold a prayer meeting on the promenade on Sunday afternoon. The prayer meeting is reported to have been cancelled.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Cape Town, calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to shut down Israel's embassy in South Africa in protest against the ongoing attacks in Gaza.

Videos doing the rounds on social media show chaotic scenes in Sea Point on Sunday.

