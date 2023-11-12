×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New peace officers to help combat crime in Garden Route

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 12 November 2023

Following an investment of almost R2m, 80 new peace officers took to the streets of the Garden Route to ensure the region’s residents and visitors are a little safer ahead of the summer season.

The peace officers were introduced to residents last week by Western Cape community safety MEC Reagen Allen...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...

Latest