New peace officers to help combat crime in Garden Route
Following an investment of almost R2m, 80 new peace officers took to the streets of the Garden Route to ensure the region’s residents and visitors are a little safer ahead of the summer season.
The peace officers were introduced to residents last week by Western Cape community safety MEC Reagen Allen...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.