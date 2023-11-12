A Gqeberha man died at the weekend when he tripped and landed beneath the wheels of a moving truck while attempting to push his broken-down bakkie along the M17.
The incident occurred on Friday night.
Phumzile Moboyti, 58, died at the scene.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the Swartkops police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.
“On arrival at the scene, police found a truck and were informed that the man had been pushing a bakkie in the direction of Motherwell,” she said.
“He fell down and was hit by the truck travelling towards Kwazakele.”
HeraldLIVE
Man killed by passing truck while pushing his broken-down vehicle
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A Gqeberha man died at the weekend when he tripped and landed beneath the wheels of a moving truck while attempting to push his broken-down bakkie along the M17.
The incident occurred on Friday night.
Phumzile Moboyti, 58, died at the scene.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the Swartkops police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.
“On arrival at the scene, police found a truck and were informed that the man had been pushing a bakkie in the direction of Motherwell,” she said.
“He fell down and was hit by the truck travelling towards Kwazakele.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News