Wind farm working hard to protect rare black harriers
Jeffreys Bay facility collaborating with scientists to track birds, model flight paths, monitor nests and use data to reduce decline of endangered raptor
The Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm is pulling out the stops to protect endangered black harriers by tracking individual birds, modelling flight paths and using the information to guide their operations.
The facility scooped the environmental stewardship award at the SA Wind Energy Association Awards in October, based on the pioneering black harrier research and conservation project...
