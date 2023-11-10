×

News

WATCH LIVE | Government briefs media on fight against illegal mining

By TIMESLIVE - 10 November 2023

Courtesy: SABC News

Minister of police Bheki Cele and defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise are briefing the media on Friday “on progress made in combatting illegal mining and associated crimes”.

