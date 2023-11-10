×

News

Trusty mountain bike helped athlete on the road to cancer recovery

Cyclist to share his journey at shavathon for men’s health

By Tshepiso Mametela - 10 November 2023

A Lorraine cyclist says he has his Zini mountain bike to thank for helping him timeously detect a cancerous lump near his groin, allowing  him to  wage a much shorter battle to overcome testicular cancer.

Just more than five months since noticing the lump during a training ride in May,  former semi-pro cyclist Weslee Todkill is back to leading a normal life as an athletic 34-year-old...

