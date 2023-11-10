Trusty mountain bike helped athlete on the road to cancer recovery
Cyclist to share his journey at shavathon for men’s health
A Lorraine cyclist says he has his Zini mountain bike to thank for helping him timeously detect a cancerous lump near his groin, allowing him to wage a much shorter battle to overcome testicular cancer.
Just more than five months since noticing the lump during a training ride in May, former semi-pro cyclist Weslee Todkill is back to leading a normal life as an athletic 34-year-old...
