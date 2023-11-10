Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police officer suspended over allegations of theft from spaza shop
To serve and pilfer?
A Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police officer has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations he pocketed money from a till during a raid at a Malabar spaza shop.
CCTV footage seen by The Herald, and which has been doing the rounds on social media, shows the officer, in full uniform, seemingly stuffing something into his pockets as shop attendants stand by...
