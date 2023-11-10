Nelson Mandela Bay cops celebrate top achievers at inaugural awards
Stalwarts honoured for their efforts in making sure service keeps ticking, among winners
The men and women in blue working behind the scenes seldom come under the spotlight, but two stalwarts of the Nelson Mandela Bay police force received top honours for the work they do in the shadows.
During the inaugural Nelson Mandela Bay district police Excellence Awards ceremony on Thursday, both the Policeman and Policewoman of the Year awards went to nominees who have spent decades making sure the service keeps ticking...
