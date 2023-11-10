“Of late the country has been experiencing sporadic incidents of violence and extortion at economic sites due to the demand of a 30% share in community projects. Threats were identified that negatively affect the economy, and in response to the threats the cluster has initiated specific interventions to ensure a safe and secure environment conducive for social and economic stability and growth.”
More than 30 victims of kidnapping for ransom rescued this year: Thandi Modise
One case involved a syndicate targeting the LGBTQI+ community
Reporter
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
More than 30 victims of kidnapping for ransom have been rescued from April this year to date, and 98 suspects have been arrested for the crimes.
Defence minister Thandi Modise said one case involved a syndicate targeting the LGBTQI+ community on a dating app. The break came when an 18-year-old Wits student was traced and rescued, resulting in the arrest of seven suspects.
Another syndicate targeting Portuguese businessmen was traced in October, leading to the arrest of nine suspects.
Modise, accompanied by ministers in the justice, crime prevention and security cluster, on Friday addressed a briefing on progress made in combating serious crime.
“Since May the country has adopted a decisive approach in reducing the high levels of crime. It is through Operation Shanela that the police service has successfully arrested 213,059 suspects for crimes such as cash-in-transit robberies, extortion at construction sites and kidnappings in the past six months. During the same period 2,657 illegal and unwanted firearms were confiscated,” she said.
Government's sights are on the construction mafia, Modise said.
