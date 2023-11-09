Man who raped five-year-old girl gets 20 years behind bars

A 30-year-old man who raped a five-year-old girl and gave her a bribe of R2 in exchange for not telling anyone has been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

Simphiwe Babi reached a plea and settlement agreement with the state for the rape which happened on November 1 2020 in Nababeep settlement near Springbok in the Northern Cape.

“The state alleges the mother gave the victim some money to go to a nearby shop so she could buy herself an ice lolly,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

On her way back, she met the accused, who was known to her as he was her father’s barber, and he requested the victim to also buy him an ice lolly.

Upon her return from the shop, the accused took her to a nearby shack and raped her.

“After the incident, the accused gave the victim R2 and told her not to tell anyone what had happened. When the victim arrived home, she told her mother.”

“The accused pleaded guilty and indicated he was remorseful.”

He was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment, five of which were suspended for five years.

TimesLIVE