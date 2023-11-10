The previous principal of the school was charged for different allegations but was exonerated by the Education Labour Relations Council.
Mabona said the department is working on an amicable solution concerning the principal’s return and ensuring the school operates effectively.
In light of the events he said it is paramount to launch an investigation that will probe the circumstances of the incidents and hold individuals accountable.
“This action by the department will be concurrent with police investigations into sensitive matters at the school. We are hopeful the police will handle these cases with the sensitivity they deserve. We urge staff, pupils and parents to report such incidents to the department via our relevant districts so they are investigated accordingly,” said Mabona.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the alleged acts of misconduct.
“We are hopeful the investigation will assist to uproot instances of ill-discipline and maladministration. Schools are urged to enforce their codes of conduct to deal with disciplinary matters. Pupil ill-discipline will not be tolerated in our schools. The department relentlessly appeals to parents and school staff to work together in an effort to educate our pupils within a conducive environment at all times.”
TimesLIVE
Investigations at special needs school after alleged rapes and ill-discipline
Reporter
Image: File/123RF
The Gauteng education department confirmed two alleged rape incidents at the Hope Learners with Special Educational Needs school in Westcliff, Johannesburg.
The department has launched an investigation after concerning incidents regarding pupil ill-discipline and maladministration.
According to the department, the most recent incident took place on October 26, when a grade 12 boy pupil allegedly raped a grade 4 boy at the school boarding facility.
On February 14 a grade 9 boy allegedly raped a grade 8 girl.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said cases of sexual assault were opened with the police for both incidents, and the alleged perpetrators were suspended.
“As a precautionary measure, the grade 12 alleged perpetrator has been temporarily accommodated at a different school to write his final examinations. Our officials have been in constant communication with the parents of all affected pupils providing necessary support,” he said.
Mabona said on September 14 a pupil was hospitalised after fellow pupils allegedly unlocked his electric wheelchair, causing him to lose control and sustain severe injuries.
The incident allegedly happened after school when pupils were playing on the school premises.
“The pupil has unfortunately not returned to school and is recuperating at home. Other pupils were taken through necessary disciplinary processes.
“Another concerning incident involves a pupil allegedly bringing space cookies to school and sharing them with his fellow pupils. Educators reported the incident after noticing pupils displaying strange behaviour. About 8 pupils tested positive for drug use and the alleged perpetrator was suspended,” Mabona said.
The previous principal of the school was charged for different allegations but was exonerated by the Education Labour Relations Council.
Mabona said the department is working on an amicable solution concerning the principal’s return and ensuring the school operates effectively.
In light of the events he said it is paramount to launch an investigation that will probe the circumstances of the incidents and hold individuals accountable.
“This action by the department will be concurrent with police investigations into sensitive matters at the school. We are hopeful the police will handle these cases with the sensitivity they deserve. We urge staff, pupils and parents to report such incidents to the department via our relevant districts so they are investigated accordingly,” said Mabona.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the alleged acts of misconduct.
“We are hopeful the investigation will assist to uproot instances of ill-discipline and maladministration. Schools are urged to enforce their codes of conduct to deal with disciplinary matters. Pupil ill-discipline will not be tolerated in our schools. The department relentlessly appeals to parents and school staff to work together in an effort to educate our pupils within a conducive environment at all times.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News