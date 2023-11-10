Disgraced former Bay attorney to apply for bail next week
Disgraced former Bay attorney Shaun Masimla, accused of pilfering millions of rand from road accident victims, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday following his arrest earlier this week.
Already facing charges of fraud and theft totalling R2.4m after he allegedly stole from a man who lost the use of both his legs, Masimla was rearrested on Tuesday — this time for allegedly pocketing more than R500,000 awarded to a widow and her children after her husband was killed in a car accident. . ..
