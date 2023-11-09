Gauteng police have opened a murder case after the widow of a senior police officer involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Police confirmed Nonhlanhla Ndlovu was fatally shot in Vosloorus.
“It is reported the deceased was driving in Vosloorus on Sunday at about 12.50pm, when she was shot at by a suspect or suspects driving parallel to her,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
Masondo said the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.
The victim's husband, Brig Philani Ndlovu, died in May last year, a few weeks after the start of the first Meyiwa murder trial heard by judge Tshifiwa Maumela in the Pretoria high court. Ndlovu, who had retired from the service, was one of the first senior police officers to visit the Voosloorus home where Meyiwa was murdered. The court was told Ndlovu had died after a short illness.
Ndlovu's name was mentioned several times in court by witnesses who responded to the scene and his statement was used as hearsay evidence during cross-examination of a police witness in the murder trial.
“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspect/s to call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111,” said Masondo.
Widow of senior cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder probe killed in drive-by shooting
