Nelson Mandela Bay attorney facing fraud charges appears briefly in court
An outstanding auditor’s report and the appointment of a new lawyer saw the trial of Gqeberha attorney Chantal du Plessis, facing charges of fraud and theft, delayed on Wednesday.
Appearing briefly in the city’s commercial crimes court, Du Plessis confirmed she had appointed new legal representation and was waiting for an official auditor’s report to be made available to the defence. ..
