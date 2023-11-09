Four accused of Good Friday triple murder plead not guilty
It was not me — or so said each of the men accused of the shooting at the Intercape offices in Perridgevale on Good Friday as they pleaded not guilty to the charges after viewing the CCTV footage of the incident and inspections in loco.
Opting not to enter plea explanations, all four men claimed to have alibis and said, through their respective lawyers, they were not near the bus terminus on April 2 2021, where Johannes Bruintjies, his girlfriend, Davidene van Zyl, and Fortune Nyathi were shot dead. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.