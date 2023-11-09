×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Four accused of Good Friday triple murder plead not guilty

Premium
By Devon Koen - 09 November 2023

It was not me — or so said each of the men accused of the shooting at the Intercape offices in Perridgevale on Good Friday as they pleaded not guilty to the charges after viewing the CCTV footage of the incident and inspections in loco.

Opting not to enter plea explanations, all four men claimed to have alibis and said, through their respective lawyers, they were not near the bus terminus on April 2 2021, where Johannes Bruintjies, his girlfriend, Davidene van Zyl, and Fortune Nyathi were shot dead. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...

Latest