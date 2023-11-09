×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Citizens must set government’s agenda, says Rise Mzansi boss

New political party meets Bay residents ahead of its manifesto launch in January

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 09 November 2023

Politicians have failed at politics and it is time for citizens to decide who represents them and set the priorities for the government.

That was the message from the new political kid on the block, Rise Mzansi, when they took to the streets of Motherwell in Gqeberha on Thursday during a voter engagement session...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...

Latest