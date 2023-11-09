Citizens must set government’s agenda, says Rise Mzansi boss
New political party meets Bay residents ahead of its manifesto launch in January
Politicians have failed at politics and it is time for citizens to decide who represents them and set the priorities for the government.
That was the message from the new political kid on the block, Rise Mzansi, when they took to the streets of Motherwell in Gqeberha on Thursday during a voter engagement session...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.