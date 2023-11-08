Shamwari boost for vulture conservation
Eastern Cape game reserve partnering with VulPro to establish pioneering breeding and wild release facility to aid world’s most threatened bird
An Eastern Cape game reserve is playing a major role in the restoration of a species as a new move to rescue endangered vultures takes flight.
The landmark project will see 155 Cape and African white-backed vultures relocated to the Shamwari Game Reserve between Gqeberha and Paterson, where a bespoke vulture rehabilitation, breeding and release centre is being established...
