Replica plaques being placed at historical sites to deter vandals
Nelson Mandela Bay has started installing replica plaques at the city’s heritage sites to protect the bronze originals from thieves and vandals.
The process aims to restore and showcase the Bay’s existing heritage sites and at the same time “bring to the fore untold stories, create balance and celebrate the city’s full potential”...
