Much-loved Gqeberha matric pupil wanted to be a soccer pro and join the army ... but then tragedy struck

By Brandon Nel - 08 November 2023

A school bag and books lay scattered on the street, covered in the blood of a diligent Paterson High School matric pupil who was gunned down while walking home from studying for his final exams.

On Monday night, a single bullet in Schauderville instantly stripped away 18-year-old Chadwin Witbooi’s ambitions to join the army, and his path to a professional soccer career...

