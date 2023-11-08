Much-loved Gqeberha matric pupil wanted to be a soccer pro and join the army ... but then tragedy struck
A school bag and books lay scattered on the street, covered in the blood of a diligent Paterson High School matric pupil who was gunned down while walking home from studying for his final exams.
On Monday night, a single bullet in Schauderville instantly stripped away 18-year-old Chadwin Witbooi’s ambitions to join the army, and his path to a professional soccer career...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.