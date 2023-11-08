×

News

LISTEN | Get the lowdown on state of SA education

08 November 2023
The national senior certificate exams kicked off for thousands of pupils across the Eastern Cape about a week ago but while the exam papers and expectations are the same across the board the circumstances are different.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

“We must and can do better.”

So says teaching union Naptosa’s executive director, Basil Manuel, reflecting on the state of schools around the country.

This is after a report by The Herald this week about thousands of matric pupils tackling the biggest exams of their lives — then going back to the bleak reality of their gang-ridden areas, where child-headed households, infrastructure issues and drug and alcohol abuse are rife.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Manuel and education expert Prof Jonathan Jansen. 

