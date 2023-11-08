“We must and can do better.”
So says teaching union Naptosa’s executive director, Basil Manuel, reflecting on the state of schools around the country.
This is after a report by The Herald this week about thousands of matric pupils tackling the biggest exams of their lives — then going back to the bleak reality of their gang-ridden areas, where child-headed households, infrastructure issues and drug and alcohol abuse are rife.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Manuel and education expert Prof Jonathan Jansen.
LISTEN | Get the lowdown on state of SA education
Image: Eugene Coetzee
