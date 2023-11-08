×

LISTEN | Arrest warrant will be issued if 'Jub Jub' fails to appear in court in December

08 November 2023
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of rape, attempted murder and assault. The case was postponed to December 11.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A warrant of arrest will be issued if Uyajola9/9 presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye fails to appear in court on December 11.  

The case against the rapper was postponed in the Johannesburg magistrate's court to December 11 on Wednesday. 

He faces 13 charges including multiple counts of rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and several counts of kidnapping.

The charges relate to incidents that allegedly took place between 2006 and 2009. 

“If your client is not available [on December 11], a warrant of arrest will be authorised,” said magistrate Betty Khumalo. 

Listen here: 

