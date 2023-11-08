×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Libbok gets green and gold welcome in George

Hundreds of avid supporters on hand as Garden Route town honours Springbok flyhalf

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 08 November 2023

A 74-year-old woman woke up at 5am on Wednesday, determined not to miss out on a meet and greet with one of the nation’s champions, Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok.

The player, who hails from the Eastern Cape, received a hero’s welcome in George — the hometown of his fiancée. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...

Latest