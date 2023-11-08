Libbok gets green and gold welcome in George
Hundreds of avid supporters on hand as Garden Route town honours Springbok flyhalf
A 74-year-old woman woke up at 5am on Wednesday, determined not to miss out on a meet and greet with one of the nation’s champions, Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok.
The player, who hails from the Eastern Cape, received a hero’s welcome in George — the hometown of his fiancée. ..
