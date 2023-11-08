Law firm wants mayor to personally settle account for unauthorised legal opinion
Yet another law firm has come knocking at the door of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk, demanding that he personally coughs up R23,000 in fees for a legal opinion he sought without the approval of the city manager’s office.
Gqeberha law firm McWilliams and Elliott Inc wrote to Van Niekerk on October 9, informing him that he was personally liable to settle the bill after his request for a legal opinion was rejected by chief financial officer Selwyn Thys, who was acting as city manager at the time....
