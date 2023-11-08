×

Kouga municipality to reduce ‘punitive’ water tariffs

By Herald Reporter - 08 November 2023

The Kouga municipality is to reduce water tariffs for residents in a bid to provide some financial relief in the face of the ever-increasing cost of living and to stimulate economic growth.

The decision to lower water tariffs from part C to part B was approved by the council on Tuesday...

