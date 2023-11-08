×

Kariega police officer arrested for murder

By Kathryn Kimberley - 08 November 2023

Almost a year after a Kariega resident was ambushed and killed in his Strelitzia Park home, a police officer has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Sergeant Rudy Arends, of the Kamesh police station, appeared in the Kariega magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...

