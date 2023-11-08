×

Inspired by his daughter, ex-Bay cop fighting to defend Ukraine

By Brandon Nel - 08 November 2023

A former Gqeberha police officer has taken up arms on the Ukrainian frontlines, determined to help protect the nation as it battles Russia.

Peter Fouche, a former member of the Friendly City’s Flying Squad, said his motivation for the bold move was driven by an unbreakable love for his 15-year-old daughter, Niköla...

