Inspired by his daughter, ex-Bay cop fighting to defend Ukraine
A former Gqeberha police officer has taken up arms on the Ukrainian frontlines, determined to help protect the nation as it battles Russia.
Peter Fouche, a former member of the Friendly City’s Flying Squad, said his motivation for the bold move was driven by an unbreakable love for his 15-year-old daughter, Niköla...
