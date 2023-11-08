Inspection in loco held at scene of Good Friday shooting
The lawyers for four men accused of a hit-style murder which left three people dead on Good Friday 2021, attended an inspection in loco on Wednesday.
This was after they were given time to view almost 2½ t hours of video footage captured at the Intercape offices in Perridgevale where Johannes Bruintjies, his girlfriend Davidene Van Zyl and Fortune Nyathi were shot dead on April 2 2021. ..
