Ford to build hybrid electric Ranger in SA
New bakkie to be built at Silverton plant will be exported to Europe, Australia and New Zealand
Ford has ended speculation about where its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) Ranger will be built with the announcement of a R5.2bn investment in its Silverton plant as it lays the groundwork for the rollout expected in late 2024.
The motor giant made the announcement on Wednesday at the centenary celebration of its SA operations at an event hosted in Pretoria, where it also revealed it will be bringing the all-electrical Mustang Mach-E to the SA market by 2025...
