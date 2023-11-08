×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ford to build hybrid electric Ranger in SA

New bakkie to be built at Silverton plant will be exported to Europe, Australia and New Zealand

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 08 November 2023

Ford has ended speculation about where its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) Ranger will be built with the announcement of a R5.2bn investment in its Silverton plant as it lays the groundwork for the rollout expected in late 2024.

The motor giant made the announcement on Wednesday at the centenary celebration of its SA operations at an event hosted in Pretoria, where it also revealed it will be bringing the all-electrical Mustang Mach-E to the SA market by 2025...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...

Latest