Disgraced Nelson Mandela Bay attorney accused of stealing from second road accident claimant
Six months after he was charged with pocketing millions meant for a client who had lost use of his legs in a car crash, disbarred Gqeberha attorney Shaun Masimla allegedly did it again by stealing from a widow and her children.
On Tuesday, details of Masimla’s alleged shady dealings came to light when he appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court following his early morning arrest by the Hawks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.