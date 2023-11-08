×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Disgraced Nelson Mandela Bay attorney accused of stealing from second road accident claimant

Premium
By Devon Koen - 08 November 2023

Six months after he was charged with pocketing millions meant for a client who had lost use of his legs in a car crash, disbarred Gqeberha attorney Shaun Masimla allegedly did it again by stealing from a widow and her children.

On Tuesday, details of Masimla’s alleged shady dealings came to light when he appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court following his early morning arrest by the Hawks...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest